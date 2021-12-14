Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has filed an application at the Appeal court Abuja, seeking the leave of the court to join the appeal filed against the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo which dismissed the suit seeking to disqualify Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of APGA for the error he made in INEC form EC9.

According to a source at Abuja, the Appeal court is about now hearing the application for the leave to join the appeal.

It is surprise how PDP that refused to challenge the outcome of the November 6 Anambra state governorship election suddenly woke up to join the suit which wants to remove Soludo as the governor-elect.

However, if PDP succeeds in thier appeal and Soludo is sacked for stating in his INEC form EC9 that he was contesting election in Aguata-II other than Anambra state, the party’s candidate will be sworn in on March 17, 2022.