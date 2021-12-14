Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied speculations that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was being maltreated in its facilities.

The Service said the allegations was against its Standard Operation Procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect, adding that Kanu is enjoying full luxury at its custody.

The public relations officer of the Department of State Services, Dr Peter Afunanya disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said, “The service denies all inciting allegations by IPOB and state that Nnamdi Kanu is not in anyway maltreated in custody. Accusation of maltreatment negate the service’s Standard Operation Procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect.

“Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility incomparable to any of its type anywhere in the country. He’s accorded full rights and privileges. Adequate attention is paid to Kanu’s health. He has access to medical care and doctors.”

He also urged state, federal lawmakers and other Nigerians to be vigilant at this period, warning that they are prone to assassinations and abductions among others.

Afunanya said, “Recessing members of National and State Houses of Assembly and other public /private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees.

“These individuals are susceptible to kidnapping, hijack, assassinations, armed robbery and political manipulations.

“They are advised to be security conscious in order not to fall victim of these attacks and destructive political maneuvers.”

He, however, said the Service observed that some person seeking political power are heating up the polity and capatilising on the insecurity in the country, thereby presenting the country as ungovernable.

Afunanya warned sponsors of various criminal activities in the country to desist, saying that the Service would “crush them”.

He said, “The service has observed that some persons who are desperately seeking power use wrong narratives to not only mislead the citizens but overheat the polity.

“Already they are exploiting and polticising the issues of insecurity in parts of the country for pecuniary and other selfish reasons. Many want to use the situation to cause divisions among citizens, seek cheap popularity and to present the country as ungovernable.

“At this juncture,those who sponsor kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all kinds of attacks on security agents, civilians and vulnerable populations should have a rethink. These persons, whether in the North or South, know themselves. There is no doubt that they have crossed the lines and it is now time to crush them.”