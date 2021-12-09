Advertisement

The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) is set to collaborate with some Non-Governmental Organizations to install road traffic signs and signals at strategic points across the State.

The Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi said this is in the Agency’s continuous bid to contribute to the actualization of the four cardinal objectives of the present administration and bring to barest minimum incidents of road traffic crashes in Oyo State.

He disclosed this while playing host to the leadership of Oyo Global Forum (OGF), an NGO, leading the charge of combating road accidents through effective road signs and signals.

Dr. Fagbemi also reiterated the significant roles of private individuals, NGOs and Corporate entities in ensuring effective traffic management in the State.

According to him, “in this century, government is the people and if we must surmount myriads of societal inefficiencies, there is a crucial need for partnerships such as this particularly at these Ember months where so many sons and daughters of the State all over the world are trooping in to enjoy the yuletide season with their families and friends. It is therefore imperative we evoke Section 16 of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority Law 2009 as amended which partly stipulates that the Authority shall foster partnerships between government, local authorities, the private sector and civil society organizations to raise awareness to improve road safety”.

The OYRTMA Boss further said that the exercise would be in phases with the first phase to be pioneered by the Oyo Global Forum under the leadership of Mr. Olorunpoto Rahaman in Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East and Oyo West Local Government Areas of the State.

When completed, the exercise is expected to help reduce road traffic crashes caused by haphazard driving techniques due to the absence of signs and signals on some roads in the State. “It would further boost the actualization of the four cardinal objective of the present administration under His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde viz Improved Security of lives and properties, Good and Effective Education System, Good Healthcare Delivery System as well as Improved Economic gains”, Dr. Fagbemi stated.