His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi today received the newly posted Commissioner of Police on a courtesy visit to Government House Bauchi.

Receiving the CP, Governor Bala welcomed him to Bauchi and congratulated him for his achievements recorded with Nigeria Police Force.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the new Police Commissioner in discharging his assigned responsibilities and pledged to support him and other security agencies for the maintenance of peace and security of the state.

According to Governor Bala Bauchi despite being the most peaceful state in the North East, there is need for stakeholders in the sector to double efforts in the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

Earlier, CP Umar Mamman Sanda said the visit would strengthen relationship between the Nigeria Police and the Government and citizens of Bauchi State.