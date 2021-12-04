Advertisement

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos under the aegis of the Lagos4Lagos on Saturday formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki led the group into the party at a ceremony held in Lagos.

The Lagos4Lagos movement under the leadership of Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has been having a running battle with the APC leadership in the state.

The group conducted parallel congresses during the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC recently.

But the congresses conducted by the Jandor-led group were not recognised as the national secretariat of the party ratified the congresses held by the APC faction loyal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Jandor, who has indicated interest in contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state, led his members from the 20 local governments of the state to the PDP on Saturday.

While receiving the new PDP members, Saraki assured them that they “are moving to the party that would rescue Nigeria, to the party that would rescue Lagos State, to the party that would change the fortune of this country.”