By Favour Goodness

It was bizarre to many, as the new Administrator of Okene Local Government Area of Kogi state, Zubair Amoka allegedly stormed the street with scissors and armed policemen, and started hunting for youths with dreadlocks and cutting the hairs as well.

The new local government administrator was pictured doing so to a young man with dreadlocks, who was also seated on a bare floor.

The photo, which has angered many Nigerians online, also shows a police officer armed with a gun, keeping watch as Amoka cuts the man’s hair.

“Enough of all this, our youths must be responsible,” he allegedly said while cutting the dreadlocks.

Many Nigerian youths have also taken to the online to condemn that, wondering if dreadlocked hair is now Nigeria’s biggest problem, such that government authorities would now channel their attention to it, and overlook other serious challenges facing country and the citizens.