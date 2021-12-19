Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Movement for the Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction, a political pressure group, has condoled with former Gov. Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Anambra over the death of his wife, Njideka.

Njideka, who was scheduled to return to Nigeria from the US on Dec.13, suddenly became ill a day before her trip.

In a condolence message issued in Enugu on Saturday by the National Convener of the group, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, Njidejka’s death was described as “a national loss“.

H said the death was devastating and detestable, especially now that her services were needed for national transformation.

“We remember with nostalgia her immense selfless contributions to the good and betterment of the society as a mother, wife, first lady, author and church leader.

“She welcomes visitors with smiles and hospitality. Her belief in the assertion of Mother Theresa of Calcutta that one has not lived except he lives for others, singled her out as the Dorcas of our time.

“To the glory of God, she came, she saw and she conquered through her selfless, remarkable and outstanding life she lived that touched those privileged to come in contact with her.

“Just as His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is passionate about peoples welfare, the late Mrs Njideka Ezeife was fanatical when it comes to the interest and welfare of the people,” the statement said.