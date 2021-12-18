Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Saturday gave a rare Christmas gift to all elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across levels – Booth, Ward, Local Government, State and Zone – in Imo State, announcing a monthly allowance that will be enforced immediately.

It was a pronouncement that electrified the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri where elected officials of the APC in the state met for the first time after the Party Congresses to interact with the Governor.

Apart from the allowances to be paid to the Party officials, Governor Uzodimma also empowered them to scrutinize contracts in their locality before such contracts could be approved for execution by contractors.

He told them to be courageous, bold and approach their duty with serious-mindedness, commitment and trust in God that the APC will make a difference in our society under their leadership.

Governor Uzodimma reminded them that the APC is the Party in power in Imo State and remains the Party to beat and as such, his government will not shy away from supporting the Party that created the government.

“We will grow the Party. The Party will be involved in my government. We will support the Party that created the government.”

Governor Uzodimma said they should consider it a rare privilege that they were elected by their people to serve them, hence they owe God a lot of gratitude.

He used the opportunity to remind them that the opposition has been ploting so much evil against APC members and their leaders and encouraged the Party faithful to be at alert.

On his part, he reiterated that his government will do all within its powers to ensure that Imo State is safe and that any one working to destabilise the system or encouraging criminality, no matter how highly placed, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Regrettably, the Governor informed that two councillors were recently killed and that those who killed them have been arrested and they have owned up to the crime.

He also hinted that18 persons are now in custody in connection with different dimensions of crimes against the people and that they have also given dependable evidence about their sponsors who, he said, he will make known at Imo State stakeholders by January 3, 2022.

“Don’t be intimidated. So long as I remain Governor in this state, they will face the law. We have evidence of those who are behind the insecurity based on information from the suspects. By January 3, 2022 when I will hold Imo stakeholders meeting I will reel out their names one after the other with the evidence of their role.”

Earlier in his remarks, the APC Chairman in Imo State, MacDonald Ebere thanked Governor Uzodimma for finding time to interface with his officials from all the 27 LGAs and 305 INEC Wards in Imo State.

Ebere told the Governor that the Party is grateful to him for ensuring that the exercises that brought the officials on board were rancour-free and that the people elected their choice of leaders in line with his resolve to return power to the people.

The APC Chairman however urged all the officials to carry every party member along, and to work in harmony to grow the Party.

On his part, Ebere promised once more that he will not discriminate against anyone in the Party and beckoned on all party leaders and members to come on board an APC bus that will take everyone to their desired destination.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibe and his deputy, Rt .Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, members of the Federal House of Representatives like Princess Miriam Onuoha, principal officers and members of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, serving and former Commissioners, political appointees, other top government officials and key political leaders in APC from Imo State.