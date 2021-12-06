Advertisement

The Federal Government has asked the United Kingdom to review its decision to impose travel ban on Nigerians because of Omicron variant of COVID-19

It said the UK’s decision was “unfair, unjust, punitive and discriminatory because it does not follow science.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the position of the government known at a briefing in Abuja.

He said: “As you are aware, Britain has put Nigeria on its red list and banned foreign travels from our country.

” This is as a result of the discovery of Covid-19 cases, Omicron variant, in Nigeria. Britain now joins other countries, including Canada, which have taken a similar action against Nigeria over Omicron.

” Let me say straight away that it’s up to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) to respond to this action by the British government and others, and I have no doubt that the Committee will respond appropriately.

” However, as the Spokesman for the Federal Government, I can say, without mincing words, that the decision by tye British government to put Nigeria on the red list, just because of less than two dozen cases of Omicron which, by the way, did not originate in Nigeria, is unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory. The decision is also not driven by science.

“We sincerely hope the British government will immediately review the decision to put Nigeria on its red list and rescind it immediately. Nigeria has handled the Covid-19 pandemic with utmost responsibility and based on science, and has rightly earned global accolades for its efforts.

“Nigeria does not belong on any country’s red list.”