By Favour Goodness

A criminal syndicate that specialized in stealing street light armoured cables, critical components of generating sets and other accessories has been arrested in Awka, Anambra state.

The suspects, Eze Ominyi from Nweze in Ebonyi state and Kenechukwu Ekeka from Ndiorah Amansea in Anambra state while confessing to their crime; narrated how they used axe, diggers and other tools to dig out and cut the armoured copper cables of street lights which they later sell to their client, one Alhaji Abubakar at Ugwuoba.

Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne who disclosed the arrest of the vandals, reiterated his call on community leaderships to help in monitoring and protecting government installations in their localities.

He said that the vandals were arrested by the state Public Infrastructure Monitoring and Maintenance Taskforce led by Hon. Dozie Akunne.

He commended the taskforce for living up to their responsibilities by arresting the vandals, while also directed them to ensure they maintain other networks that have issues for the benefit of the people.