By Favour Goodness

Governor of Yobe state and National caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Bunu ,will lead seven other governors in Nigeria to Anambra state for award ceremony

Others are, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Prof Babagana Zulum of Borno and Simon Lalong of Plateau

Also, coming to the state include, Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe and the governor of Jigawa State

The eight Chief Executives of their states are coming to attend the 13th anniversary, Honorary Merit Award and Endowment Trust Fund Launch of Christ Foundation for the Disabled at Obunagu Awka on Dec. 19.

The event will be under the Chairmanship of Prof. Onyeche Promise Obinna, Eze- Ikemba 1 of Eche Kingdom, Rivers state

It was disclosed on Wednesday in Awka, Anambra state by the Consultant to Christ Foundation For The Disabled CFFTD, Prince, Dr Zion Dagums

He listed among others to be at the event as the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, while Dr Mrs Ijeoma Okechukwu and Dr Mrs Nkeiruka Okechukwu ,would be the hosts

Also, as Special guests of honour would be the Minister of Special Duties, Dr George Akume and the Executive Secretary ,Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Nigeria, Prof Suleiman Bogoro

According to the Consultant, the Royal fathers of the day would be the traditional ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu and Dr Rilwanu Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi.