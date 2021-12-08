Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended its secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, announced this after a meeting of the State Working Committee meeting at the party’s secretariat in Awka Anambra State.

He also said a committee had been put in place, to among other things, look into the role of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige,and Director General of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

Ngige and Moghalu were accused of working for the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in November 6 governorship election in the state.

Ejidike said the State Working Committee of the party adopted the recommendation of a committee set up to try the secretary’s activities which he said 15 out 17 members of the committee recommended the suspension of the secretary from the party as well as the secretary of the party in the state.

Ejidike said,” Committee recommended that Agufugo be suspended from the party. He ceases to be a member of the Caretake Committee and member of the party.Nature abhors vacuum, as a result the assistant secretary, Ifenyichukwu Osegbo, has been elevated as acting secretary of the party in the state to replace Agufugo.

Similarly,” We have set up a standing displinary committee that will have wider scope to look into the activities of Dr Ngige and Moghalu and other issues. The committee will be inaugurated possibly on Saturday.

“We have also inaugurated the auditor to audit the accounts of the party, preparatory for the winding off of our tenure to give room for our congresses.

Recalled that Agufugo had last week announced that Ejidike was asked to step down as the chairman of the party in the state.

Similarly, a stakeholder of the party, Okonkwo Okom, announced the suspension Ejidike at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

He said Ejidike was suspended because he refused to convene a state congress of the party to tackle pressing and urgent matters, despite repeated demands to do so as stipulated by the party’s constitution.