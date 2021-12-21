Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sen, Andy Uba Campaign Organisation has reacted to the nullification of his candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

Hon Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High court, Abuja disqualified Uba as the candidate of APC and declared that the party had no candidate in the just concluded Anambra guber election.

Reacting to the development, the campaign organisation said Uba and the party will appeal the High Court Judgment urging their supporters to remain calm.

Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organization (SAUGCO), in a statement signed Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia, Deputy Director alleged that the leading All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State “is doing everything possible to take Andy Uba/APC out of the tribunal knowing that they have a bad case.

“While we remain law abiding in the face of the latest development, It is rather not surprising to many that the APGA members could turn themselves as the spokespersons of the Federal High Court with their tented report about the judgment and abuse of our party, APC with a view to blur and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because they(APGA) are to be the direct beneficiaries of judgement.

”The APGA part in this script appears very glaring. Of course, they are aware that they have a bad case in the tribunal and are doing everything possible to take Andy Uba and APC out from the tribunal, but they will fail.

“We are not surprised that APGA members are celebrating the Justice Ekwo judgement like a child that received Christmas clothe from his father. They believe that the judgement will stop Andy Uba from proving his petition at the tribunal. The good thing is that this is not the last court in this instant. We are heading to appeal court to prove them wrong.”