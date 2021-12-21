Advertisement

It is a lie

By Favour Goodness

Anambra Police Command says the N20,000 baill allegation against the DPO of ‘B’ Division in Awka and detantion of a nursing mother in police cell for one night over inability to pay the bail money was a ’lie from the pit of hell’.

The DPO of the Police Division allegedly detained a nursing mother in a police cell for one night over inability to pay N20k bail money which went viral in social media recently.

The Police Command spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu told our Correspondent that the woman was not detained and no bail money ever exchange hand.

He said the woman was brought to the police station and was released same day, but was invited for further questioning at a later date.

Ikenga said there was nothing like N20, 000 bail, adding that the DPO was not involved.

He said that he was even the person who called and informed the DPO on what was happening in his station and before he could be there, the woman has been released and never spent a night at the station as being alleged.

“She was not a nursing mother, her last child was seven years old. It is a lie. It is not not true, but a fabrication to tanish the image of the DPO who was not around at the station when the incident happened.

“Let me tell you the background of the story, she just packed into a compound of about13 tenants and her belongings got missing.

“Instead of reporting to the police she invited a herbalist to the compound, and the herbalist after doing incantation now accused one of the tenants of taking the lost items.

“And instead of the woman to come to the police since the herbalist had identified one man as culprit among the tenants, she invited a sister agency personnel, they started beating the man.

“It was the intervenetion of the DCO even that saved the woman from being lynched from some people and those in the compound.

“So they now took all of them to the station, both the herbalist and the woman and they were later released.

“I personally intervened, they were released and given appointment to come back to the station” Ikenga said.

He reiterated that the woman was not a nursing mother, adding that he called her some hours later and she told him that she is going to Asaba.

“You know a nursing mother going to Asaba? I said who are you going to Asaba with, she said the person that bailed her