By Favour Goodness

Two cows were killed while two others were injured in a lone crash at Kwata junction by Awka-Enugu expressway, Anambra state.

The crash which occurred at the wee hours of Tuesday involved a white/blue Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration number: ZBL554YG.

An eyewitness said the bus driver lost control when he suddenly sighted the cows along the highway.

“The driver was obstructed by herdsmen with their cows along the expressway, lost control and rammed into the cows, killing and injuring many of them” he added.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the crash to road obstruction.

He said the driver sustained injury, adding that two cows were killed while two were injured.

He wished the victim quick recovery, urging motoring public to be at alert at all times, and give full concentration to driving.

He said, “A Serious Road traffic crash Occurred at Kwata junction by Awka-Enugu express way today 21st December, 2021 at about 02:20hrs.

“The crash, a lone crash, involved an identified driver of a white/blue Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration number: ZBL554YG.

“The probable cause of the serious crash was attributed to road obstruction. The driver was obstructed by herdsmen with their cows on the express way, lost control, rammed into the cows, killed two, and injured two.

“One male adult who sustained injury was taken to Rock Foundation Hospital Awka where he is currently receiving treatment. The FRSC rescue team are on ground ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared.”