Advertisement

The National Prosperity Movement (NPM), a national sociopolitical group, is organizing a National Unity Summit in Abuja which will provide a platform for illustrious Nigerians from all walks of life and representing diverse interests and groups to have a meaningful conversation on the themes of peace, unity, equity and nation-building.

The summit, according to the organizers, will also provide new perspectives to the issues of equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for Nigerians and in the end, stimulate the process of national healing, understanding and progress.

‘’We believe that we can have a productive dialogue about these emotive issues in a rational manner, devoid of the counter-accusations that have lately characterized national conversations, and yet arrive at the need for unity and belief in the future prospect of our country,’’ said Hon Ahmad Sajoh, the Director General of the NPM.

He added that, “this summit is expedient at this time when there is increasing irredentism and hate-crimes across the country, which appear to be fanned by rising intolerance, nepotism, and mutual suspicion across the nation’s social and political space

‘’We cannot have too much of dialogue when peace and national interests are at stake. We can begin the process of healing and national reconciliation by understanding our fears and concerns, and then work towards addressing these issues in a calm and rational manner.”

Dignitaries expected at the event include respected elder statesman and retired general, IBM Haruna who is to chair of the event; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, H.E Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, H.E Simon Lalong; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.

Others include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Also expected are: Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of INEC, who is to deliver the keynote address, and Prof. Doyin Salami, Chairman of the Presidential Economic Council.

Please find additional information below:

Theme: The Imperative of Unity

Venue: NAF Conference Centre, Abuja

Date: December 1st, 2021. 10.am Prompt

Organizers: The National Prosperity Movement (NPM)