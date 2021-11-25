Advertisement



From Chuks Collins, Awka

The last may not have been heard about the loss of the Nov 6,2021 Anambra State Governorship election by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as a group under the aegis of “Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party in Anambra State” raised an alarm in a petition to the party’s acting National Chairman against alleged recurring sabotage/anti-party activities of some members in elections in Anambra State.

As part of the guber election fallout, and sounding really worried , the group noted that “We the stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra state wish to bring to your attention pressing issues that we believe is a recurring problem in the Anambra state chapter and therefore requires action on the part of the party’s leadership.

“It is no longer news that our candidate at the just concluded governorship election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo emerged second at the polls with 53,807 votes. However, we are concerned that the just concluded election presented an opportunity for our great party to defeat the ruling party in Anambra state but regrettably our chances were wrecked by the pretentious activities of some so-called stakeholders who placed their selfish interest above that of the party.

They requested the investigation and possible expulsion of “members of the party such as, Linus Ukachukwu, Chris Uba, Olisa Metuh, Some State Executive Officers were guilty of anti-party activities . While some worked for APC some were induced to work for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), while some joined Maduka in Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) leaderships to mobilize support against the party in the state. It is on record that none of the aforementioned names won their respective PU and wards for PDP. Their ignominious activities and penchant for always working against the party in every election cycle cannot be further tolerated as it is contrary to the ideals and tenets upon which PDP was established.”

Consequently, the group in a statement issued to journalists in Awka, copy of which was sent to our correspondent stated, “We demand that these disgruntled members be investigated and sanctioned by the party as their continuous infamous conducts will always threaten and endanger the unity, peace and chances of our great party to win election in the state.

“Furthermore, with the 2023 general elections close by, we wish to state 0unequivocally that the likes of Senator Stella Oduah, Hon. Chris Azubogu, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Vincent Ofemelu, Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, Hon. Douglas Egbuna and Hon. Chuma Nzeribe who defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress in the build up to governorship election should not for any reason be allowed to return to the party.

“It is the considered resolution of the party’s stalwarts and stakeholders that any attempt by the hierarchy of the party to endorse their return back to the PDP will spell doom.

The statement which was signed by on behalf of the so-called stakeholders by one Joel Okafor stressed that “In the unlikely event of their desire to come back, they should revalidate their membership in their wards and wait for a waiver. They shouldn’t be accorded any Privileges or patronage by the Party in any manner whatsoever.

“Similarly, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Dr. Godwin Maduka and many LGA/Ward Chairmen and other party officials who decamped from the PDP to the Zenith Labour Party and Accord Party respectively following the outcome of the party’s primary election that birthed Ozigbo’s candidature should be vehemently blocked from rejoining the party. It is very disgraceful that the candidates of the two parties respectively garnered 2,082 and 2,054 votes after all efforts by the leadership of the party to appeal to them against cross-carpeting fell upon deaf ears.

“To truly show that the PDP has learnt from its mistakes, the National Working Committee of our great party should take the decisive decision of not identifying with these agents of destabilisation to serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to toe their disreputable path, otherwise we will in protest massively leave the PDP to another party.”

The document was massively circulated 8n the media as well as PDP bigwigs in the country. But as at the time of going to the press, it was not clear if any of the addressees, the indicted political bigwigs including the party’s National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Abuja has reacted to it.