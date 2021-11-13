Advertisement

The Oyo State Environmental Tribunal court, today, fined not less than 60 persons for flouting the state’s Environmental sanitation laws during the week exercise along Bodija, Iwo-road, Beere, Sapati, Elewi-Odo, Ojoo, Gate, Oke-bola, and few other areas in Ibadan.

While giving his verdict, the Magistrate, Mr. Raheem Wasiu stated that in as much as the offenders were caught dumping refuse in unauthorized areas, hence found guilty for violating the environmental sanitation and waste management laws, therefore they were charged for a fine between ₦5000 and ₦25,000 ranging from the degree of offences while 3 other persons opted for community services.

In his reaction to the judgement, the Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni, commended the Magistrate for his professionalism while also adding that this administration will not leave any stone unturned towards regaining the environmental sanity in the state.

“No matter how we take care of our environment, it usually has an impact on every stakeholder’s health and as soon as we enforce the law, it goes a long way in making the state a healthy one. Oyo state is a pacesetter state, a state we should be proud of and strife in making it safe and healthy for all and sundry”

Similarly, the Chairman, Environmental Task Force, ACP Francis Ojomo emphasized that the task force was working on the basis of existing laws on environment in Oyo state and anyone who contravene the laws would be apprehended and brought before the court, while also stressing that as responsible citizens, we are supposed to be above the laws in the State and the Country at large, and whoever that does not obey the laws bears its consequences.

In another development, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Rahman Abiodun Abdu–Raheem and his counterpart from Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola, have visited the Primary, Secondary and Vocational section of the Oyo State Special Basic School , Ogbomoso to ascertain standard of living and needs of the special students.

The visitation is in response to a viral protest video by some of the students who lamented on poor feeding, diversion of food items by the management of the school.

Barrister Abdu-Raheem, after a series of findings disclosed that the claim by the students on poor feeding could not be substantiated. During the visit, the commissioners and the entire entourage inspected the store, where foodstuffs and numerous items were visibly kept. He however addressed the cooks, charging them to be more professional in their duties.

The Commissioner assured the students of Engineer Seyi Makinde’s commitment towards improving and promoting conducive learning environment in the State.

He enjoined the staff to work towards reshaping the students for better and avoiding whatever can make the students have a negative impression of them. He also warned the workers not to allow themselves to be used as agents of disunity but work according to their conscience.