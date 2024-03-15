8.4 C
New York
Friday, March 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Drama As Army Arrests Nine Fake Soldiers In Lagos

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

The 81 Division Nigerian Army has apprehended nine individuals who were masquerading as soldiers and engaging in criminal activities in Lagos State.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The suspects were said to be involved in various offenses, including performing illegal duties, providing unauthorised security services, and offering illegal escort services while wearing military uniforms.

The statement partly read, “The impostors who were paraded to the media on 13 March 2024 at Headquarters 81 Division NA, Victoria Island Lagos were identified as, Mr. Abua Jacob, Mr. Solomon Abraham, Mr. Mohammed Jemilu, Mr. Michael Omieh, Mr. Dauda Samuel, Mr. Bida Musa, Miss Esther Audu, and Miss Vivian Titus.

READ ALSO  Joint Security Force Combs Anambra Bushes, Recover Pregnant Gun

“These suspects have been arrested for various offenses, including illegal duties, providing illegal security, and illegal escort services while donning military uniforms.

“Their actions have not only compromised the safety of civilians but also tarnished the esteemed image of the Nigerian Army.

“Mr. Abua Jacob, a dismissed soldier, was apprehended on February 7, 2024, at Alaba International Market, Ojo Lagos, for impersonation.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
President Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors Of Two Federal Medical Centres
Next article
Man Roasted Alive, Vehicles Destroyed, As Hoodlums Attack Security Office in Anambra (videos)

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Police Arrest Two, As Fleeing Gunmen Fall into Ditch, Vehicles, Riffle Recovered

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.