By Favour Goodness

Women empowerment and advocacy group, African Women Forum for Good Governance (AWFG) has described as commendable the N1million reward by Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano to Mrs Eunice Onuegbusi for rejecting a N5,000 bribe during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Onuegbusi, a native of Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state, seen in a viral video where she vehemently rejected the offer and insisted on voting according to her conscience was rewarded with a cash sum of N1million in appreciation of her forthrightness.

The group’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, while reacting to the development, said there were other exemplary women like Mrs Onuegbusi in the state and Nigeria at large.

She said, “One of the visions of our NGO which is dedicated to good governance and the socio-economic development of Africa through gender empowerment, is to identify such women, empower them in their businesses, political aspirations and other endeavors.

“Through such empowerment, we create a new crop of rural women, the bulk of voters in elections, who will always eschew money politics.”

Iyizoba stressed the need for politicians to learn that the only way to make progress in politics is by providing people who elected them into office with good governance, including provision of necessary social amenities to make life worth living, good roads, schools, jobs, healthcare, water supply, electricity, among others.

While calling on government, public and private institutions to recognize the relevance of women in the scheme of things, AWFG boss argued that women deserved greater representation in governance at all levels.

“Women, as mothers of the nation know where the shoes pinch and have a lot to say and contribute towards making things better, ” she added.