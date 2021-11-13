Advertisement

Imsu Alumni Europe Chapter association is fully set to hold its Reunion and end of the Party on Saturday 4th of December 2021.

This was contained in a press release signed by the union Europe chairman chapter Hon Nnamdi Iyioku and the social secretary Hon Chinwe Aguguo Duru.

This epoch making event which will take place at South East London Empire Lounge Bar and Restaurant London No 777 Old Kent Road London SE15 1NZ, has been described by them as the first of it kind in the history of Imo State University Alumni Association.

Advertisement

They further noted that , the event will start by 17;00 hours (5:00pm) London and Irish time.

This great event will see the gathering of the creams of the creams and professionals in different fields of Imo State University graduates from across Europe gathering for the first time since they left the University for abroad for about twenty years ago(20).

The release also had it that, the event will rekindle the sweet memories and experiences of the Imo stars in diaspora and also to re-established friendship with fellow Imo stars of the great Alumni across Europe.

Moreover, this epoch making event is put together by the social department of Imsu Alumni Europe Chapter in collaboration with the planning Committee.