By Favour Goodness

All Progressive Congress (APC) Anambra state has said that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and Director General of Inland Water Way, Chief George Moughalu are responsible for crisis rocking the party in the state.

This was made known in Awka by the APC state chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike during a press briefing to deny his suspension as the state party chairman.

According to him, he was seriously disappointed by Sen. Chris Ngige and Moughalu who had benefited greatly from the party, sponsoring crisis in a party they benefited more than any other person in the state.

” As a party, we are seriously disappointed with Ngige. Ngige is the brain behind the crisis in Anambra state APC. Whatever is the problem of the party had always come from Ngige because he had wanted to remain the leader forever.

“He cannot be the leader forever, today we have a sitting deputy governor , sitting senator and governorship candidate in the state ” he said.

He regretted that despite Ngige being the highest beneficiary of the party in the state, he was bent on destroying the party .

According to him, nobody can destroy APC, noting that the party is a national party that has a national outlook that no single person can destroy.

He also said that it was regrettable that Chief George Moughalu who was the former member of the national working committee joined hands with Ngige to destroy the party.

“Those who are destroying APC in Anambra state are those who had benefited from the party more than any other person,” he said.

Ejidike also announced plans by the party to set up a disciplinary committee to unravel those who are engaged in the anti-party activity. He said that any person found culpable shall be dealt with according to the letters of the Constitution.

He urged the public to disregard those ranting that he has been suspended as state chairman. According to him, those who made purported suspension had left APC since July immediately after the party primary with their principal.

He said that at no time had the APC executive sat and took a decision to suspend him or any other executive member in the state.

“Mr Okonkwo Okom who made the announcement was a member of the party but left the party with his principal Chief Dozie Nwankwo to Action Alliance Congress AAC, noting that it would be ridiculous for somebody in AAC to sack somebody in APC,” he said.

He also said that Mr Okelo Madukaife had been sacked from the party since June and had never came back.

According to him, some processes brought him in as a chairman and there must be a process that would be used to remove him.

“Somebody cannot wake up from his bed and say, he has suspended chairman of a party,” he said. Ejidike addressed the press in the company of other 12 executive members of the state.

Among them are deputy chairman Chief Johnbosco Aniedebe, Youth Leader Chief Augustine Moumaife, Women leader, Hon. Calister Nwachukwu and others.

Efforts made to reach Dr Chris Ngige and George Moughalu proved abortive as their we’re not picking their calls.