By Favour Goodness

Anambra state government has expressed shock over the passing away of Mrs Charity Maduka, wife of Dr Cosmas Maduka of Coscharis Group.

Charity was said to have died on Sunday afternoon after accompanying her husband to Anambra, in preparation for the attendance of a function. She was said to have died of complications arising from stroke.

In a press release to mourn her, the state government through the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba said Mrs Maduka was not just the wife of the chairman of one of Nigeria’s most successful businesses but the co-founder of the Coscharis conglomerate.

The release read: “Coscharis is a neologism derived from the names, Cosmas and Charity. The couple married at an early age in their Nnewi hometown with practically no financial resources and with limited formal education, but with hard work, vision, commitment and integrity turned their humble buying and selling business into a billion dollar conglomerate within a short period, with interests in automobile distribution, vehicle assembly, sale of fast moving automobile accessories, farming and so on.

“The government and people of Anambra State were delighted when a few years ago the Coscharis Group decided to set up a humongous modern farm in the state in response to the government’s Think Home campaign which seeks to create or raise the consciousness of investors from the state about the imperative of establishing businesses at home.”

Adinuba said Coscharis today has one of the largest farms in the Southeast geopolitical zone, and it is located in Anaku, headquarters of Ayamelum Local Government Area, with a sophisticated irrigation system, complete with a modern big dam, which enables it to engage in both rainy and dry season rice farming.

“Both Mr Cosmas and Mrs Charity Maduka scored a bull’s eye on October 2, 2019, when Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele commissioned the $300m Coscharis Rice Mill at Igbariam, Anambra East LGA, the largest rice processing factory in the Southeast.

“Coscharis Rice is among the best rice brands in the Nigerian market today.”

Adinuba said Governor Obiano has already called on Dr Maduka to commiserate with him on the death of his wife and also condoled with the chairman of the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government, Prince Chukwudi Orizu, as well as the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu, over Mrs Maduka’s death.