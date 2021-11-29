Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Baucus

The newly appointed Bauchi State Police Command commissioner Umar Mamman Sanda has today assumed duty.

Sanda took over from outgoing commissioner Sylvester Abiodun Alabi who was posted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking after he received the mantle of Police leadership in the State , Sanda said that his operational model will be proactive in nature and will be based on the best practices of effective policing within the community with a particular focus on community policing.

Sanda warned that his administration will not condone indolence from any person nor will it tolerate any act of corruption in whatever form declaring that anyone caught will not be spared no matter who he is.

Commissioner said that the command will continue to collaborate with other sister agencies in the state in order to be able to effectively police the state stressing that security is teamwork and citizens based.

He said that the command will not go out of the agenda set by the IGP, Alkali Baba saying that, “all we will do is to ensure that the focus is not lost. Our determination is to ensure that the police acted as the true friend it is to the public.”

Commissioner agreed that the Police cannot be everywhere at the same time due to a shortage of personnel, it will do its best to respond to distress calls with minimum delays considering the terrain of the state.

He called for cooperation with members of the public to make it easier for the Police to operate saying that, “the Police need the information to be able to make a head way, let members of the public volunteer information that will lead to curbing of criminal activities .