By Favour Goodness

Ndiowu community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state stood still at the weekend as the who is who of Orumba politics and indeed Old Aguata Union congregated to celebrate the governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo’s triumph at the just concluded gubernatorial elections.

The celebration was held at country home of the Deputy Majority Leader Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Orumba North, Hon. Emeka Aforka for a victory party iof Sọludo.

Aforka commended the efforts of the people of the council for stand with him to ensure Soludo triumph at the just concluded gubernatorial elections.

“We indeed thanked God for this victory to further boost the development of the state,” he said.

According to him, the victory party was the part three of such parties that has been organized by members of team nwachinemeze since the emergence of Prof C. C Soludo as the governor elect.

Dignitaries cutting across the entire Old Aguata Union were on ground to give colour to the event..

Some of these dignitaries includes:

The former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Chief Emeka Sibeudu;

Wife of former Vice President of the federation, Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme;

Two term former house of representatives member for Orumba North and South federal; Hon. Ben Nwankwo and APGA gubernatorial aspirant at the 2021 primaries, Hon. Thankgod Ibeh.

Others are member representing Orumba South -State Constituency, Hon Emma Nwafor; TC Chairman Orumba North, Hon Ify Obinabo; TC Chairman Orumba South, Hon. Cyprian Okeke; Vice president Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide; Chief Damien Okeke.

Also are Former commissioner for health Anambra State and current CMD Amaku teaching hospital Awka; Hon. Dr Joe Akakbuike; Deputy coordinator APGA Orumba North campaign committee, Chief Osita Ezechukwu; APGA Orumba North Acting Chairman; Chief Festus Alukwe; His Lordship, Bishop Festus Ozioma Ozoemena; Special Adviser to the governor and Former TC Chairman Orumba North, Hon. Obinna Ikwueto;

Council of Ndi Igwe Orumba, and a host of others.