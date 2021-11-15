Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Anambra state, says it is ready to partner with the Anambra state governor elect, Prof Charles Soludo.

Chief Medical Dirctor/Chief Executive Officer of the health institution, Dr Joe Ugboaja made this known in a statement on Monday.

Ugboaja added the institution had congratulated Soludo on his overwhelming success at the governorship election.

He said “It is with immense pleasure and gratitude to God that I, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi congratulate our governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his overwhelming success at the governorship election.

“Sir, We are happy that God has ordained you as our Chief servant at this point in time because you are most eminently qualified to lead our state to the next level.

“We are particularly impressed with your healthcare agenda which focuses on massive health infrastrucural upgrade across the state and Health Human Resource acquisition, training and motivation with the overall aim of making Anambra State a Hub for Medical Tourism.

“As the foremost Tertiary Health Institution in the state committed towards excellency in health, we look forward to working closely and partnering with you to achieve the objective of providing quality and affordable healthcare for our people. We are at your service.

“We pray God to give you the needed wisdom and Good health to improve the lots of our State. Once again, We say a big congratulation to you.”