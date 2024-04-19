Breaking: Lord’s Chosen Nembers Die In Auto Crash In Imo

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Members of The Lord’s Chosen Church on Friday died in an auto crash in Owerri, Imo state capital city.

The auto crash happened at the Orogwe, end of Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

They were coming to Owerri for the Church’s city wide crusade, taking place this weekend when a luxurious bus they were in collided with a Tipper.

Their general overseer, Lazarus Muoka had earlier arrived the state enroute Sam Mbakwe cargo airport Owerri and was received by the Senior members of the church.