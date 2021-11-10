Advertisement



By Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace, (FJDP), a Non Governmental Organization,

in collaboration with United National High Commission for Refugees, (UNHCR), and their partners have trained and equiped over 400 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue state to start up their personal businesses.

The over 400 IDPs living in the various camps in five local government areas of Benue State were trained in various skills like welding, tailoring, soap making among others and given start – up kits to begin their business.

The organizations also distributed relief materials such as dignity kits, Covid -19 buckets among others, to the IDPs to help cushion their plights in the camps.

During presentation, the Programme Officer for FJDP, Deborah Tom, who spoke in Daudu IDP camp 1, in Guma local government area of the state, said the IDPs have been trained in the last one year in various skills to enable them create wealth, fend for their family and be self reliant.

She stated that the organization is expecting the the beneficiaries to empower themselves so as to move away from poverty, hunger and the hardships of feeding grom hand to mouth.

She thanked UNHCR, United Nation Development Programme, (UNDP), Food and Agricultural Organization, (FAO) and other agencies for their contribution saying the exercise, being a joint project titled: “Transitioning From Humanitarian Relief To Long-Term Development, is aimed at helping the IDPS.

“While we look out for their protection needs, we also try to see that they are not violated and that they have the basic needs to sought out the livelihood problems,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Camp Secretary, Mr Nyitar Benedict, thanked the agencies and organizations for the effort and pray that God keeps them to enable them extend similar gestures to others in same challenges.

One of the beneficiaries, Ternenge Nyitor, commended the foundation and partners for empowering them after their one year training, saying the kits will go a long way in helping them to create wealth.

