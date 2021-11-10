Advertisement

A movement aimed at cementing unity among diverse ethnic groups in the country has raised concern over the growing ethnic nationalism in the country.

The group alleged that perpetrators of corrupt practices which have undermined the country’s economic development are masterminds of separatist movements.

Addressing newsmen at Unity Fountain in Abuja, President of One Nigeria Group, Muhammad Saleh Hassan, alleged that aggrieved individuals from a certain section of the country were behind what he called separatist entrepreneurs.

He said: “Today, we are all here because President Muhammadu Buhari has strengthened our belief in the unity and oneness of our country in which our faith is unwavering.

“However, if any ethnic group that makes up Nigeria feels unfulfilled in, it’s because their leaders to whom they trusted at some point with the responsibility of developing their state or region were very corrupt and failed, act with impunity and promote violence against their own ethnic stocks, but to the glory of the Almighty, these are the shortcomings President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been tackling head on.

“The attempt to not only cover up their corrupt practices that brought undevelopment to their people but to also Introduce crisis and separatists entrepreneurs will not work or see the light of day.

“As Nigerians, we are one united entity and we therefore urge Mr. President not to be distracted by their foolish demands but remain focused in shaming these separatists and their sponsors in performance and quality delivery of good leadership to the nation as always.”

Speaking further, Saleh admonished Nigerians to refrain from associating with groups bent on balkanisation of the country through promotion of divisive and narrow sentiments and interest.

“We are here today to reaffirm the unity of Nigeria and the belief of every citizen of this great nation that the continued existence of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“As you can see here today, thousands of Nigerians are happily gathered here to stress their commitment and belief to one Nigeria and to pass a message to the enemies of our coexistence that they have failed in their separatists’ agenda.

“It’s in this light that we happily pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting us as one nation against all odds.

“We therefore urge all Nigerians to look beyond the clamour for separation and unite to build the Nigeria of our dreams. We should for a start, look and assess where we have been, where we are and where we want to be at any material time.”