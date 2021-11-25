Advertisement

The apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide- Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has described Shettima Yerima’s call against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as unpatriotic and against the peace and unity of Nigeria.

This is even as the president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum had issued a statement, invalidating the call for the release of the detained leader of the freedom agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB.

The National President of the Council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka stated this today, Thursday, during an interface with newsmen, in Owerri, Imo state capital.

Comrade Igboayaka accused Shettima of compromising the peace of Nigeria through his words, stressing that he has been bought over by both local and international enemies of Nigeria unity, adding, “whose indirect manipulation is to plunge Nigeria into war as a means to supply weapons.”

In his words: “Shettima’s statement is anti-peace statement. He must be collaborating with secret agents of those whose desire is for economy again, to supply weapons to Nigeria, and to attract the repeat of 1967/1970.

If Shettima’s can go back to the history he could recall that it was when political solution failed between Gen. Dim Odemegwu Ojukwu and Gen. Gowon that plunge Nigeria into civil war that took Nigeria 50 years back in political cum economic development among other African country and the world.”

Continuing, he said: “Shettima questioning and rejecting the visit of Igbo leaders to President Mohammadu Buhari on the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu shows not only unpatriotism but immaturity on crisis management.

“It’s important to note that in this era, anyone that’s qualified to lead an ethnic group in Nigeria must be a master in crisis management and peace and conflict resolution.

Igboayaka, therefore, appealed to Comr. Engr. Nensok Gonet Luka, the National Chairman of Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria to partner with Ministry of Youth of Nigeria government to organized peace building and crisis management program for ethnic nationality Youth presidents in Nigeria, which according to him, would be of immense benefit to Shettima.

“Unfortunately Shettima lack broad intelligence that the case of Nnamdi Kanu is not just between Nnamdi Kanu and Federal government, but it’s actually a case between Ndigbo, the largest tribe in Africa and Federal government, that why’s people with sense of history and leadership direction opted for political solution of the matter.

Lamenting, he said: “Shettima lacks the knowledge that Ndigbo controls 80% of the markets in all the 36 states of Nigeria including Abuja. if Ndigbo rise and issues “Sit-At-Home”protest in all the Markets, shops biuseness areas in Nigeria, the country wouldn’t just be a Ghost-country but billions of Money will be lost within one day or two days mass protest of Ndigbo in Nigeria, Igboayaka stated.

“Marginalization and injustice against Ndigbo is an emperical evidence since the end of Nigeria Biafra civil war, and this is what led to ressurection of the Biafra agitation. Therefore, with the intelligent gathering by Ohanaeze Youth Council, IPOB other Pro-Biafra groups and Ndigbo at large wouldn’t accept or tolerate any plot to have Nnamdi Kanu jailed or remain in detention; it will escalate the problem and will give emergence of many radical groups and millions of radical Biafra activist more dogged than Nnamdi Kanu.

“At this Juncture, what is is left for Arewa Youth Consultative Forum led by Shettima Yerima and other reasonable patriotic Nigerians is to intensify campaign and demand for a quick political solution of Nnamdi Kanu case, and implore dialogue and negotiation as a modern global means of settling self-determination call”, Igboayaka concluded.