By umar usman Duguri

Weeks after a shockingly suspension of one of the seemingly most influential woman in the cabinets of governor Bala Mohamed, Madam Hassana Arkila, the immediate chairperson of the agency for Bauchi state orphans and vulnerable on the alleged misappropriation of funds among other things.

Since then, Hassana left office while governor bala Mohamed has appointed daughter of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa to head the affairs of the agency. Desert Herald confirmed that the state government had set up a high powered committee to delve into the activities of the suspended chairman.

Meanwhile, the concern citizens of Bauchi state, called on Bauchi state government to urgently prosecute the embattled chairman and urgently recovered the stolen funds for the better usage to the targeted beneficiaries of the stare.

The chairman of the Association Mr Emmanual called on Governor Bala Mohamed hand over the suspended chairman to the anti graft agency of the country to do its work. According to Simon “we have learnt a lot about her spending spree since appointed to head BASOVCA, in the name of looking for relevance as well as mooting for an elected position in the forthcoming election in 2023.”

“We want Madam Hassana to tell us how much the agency generated from the monthly constitutional 1% of the state civil servant money deducted, plus the amount of money received from the Saudi Arabian government and other donor international and national donor bodies”.

It is on record that the suspended chairman, recently when the announcement of cabinets dissolution were made she hurriedly leased out millions of naira to few contractors and staffs to cover the gab created .

This medium reliably confirmed the chairman’s attitude of violating duly procedure in discharged of her duty, which is why she ordered the accountant general of the state to transfer her accountant who is cooperating with her. It was also learnt that she hardly stays in her office for consecutively five daily working days.

A staff of the agency who prefer anonymity said, “ if governor Bala Mohamed quizzed Miss Arkila to give account close to fifty million naira she monthly received she can’t because she’s spending agency’s money at will that is why she selected few staffs that she’ll working with”.