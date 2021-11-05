Advertisement

On Friday, 29th October 2021, Nanka was thrown into serious confusion by the sad news of the violent death of our dearly beloved President-General, Chief Paul Chinedu, a very kind and decent man, humane and considerate, very easy to deal with. He was shot in the leg, in the presence of his wife, while returning to Nanka from a condolence visit in Ezinifite.

We have made a formal Report to the Police. We have also notified the State Government of the demise of this Officer of the State. Nanka is at a great loss now because this President-General is a man of great promise who was poised to mobilise all the key elements in the development process to bear on our March towards fulfillment and success.

Both the human resources at all echelons of Nanka Society- worldwide and the material resources which serve as development triggers for success have been prepared already for this purpose, waiting to be pressed into full action.

Not long ago, he set up a Committee on Nanka Civic Center which has now swung into action. He also set up Truth, Justice & Peace Committee and decided that Nanka people should settle their civil difficulties and conflict internally before approaching the Courts of Western Jurisprudence for help. He has also directly intervened in the two inherited Chieftaincy difficulty : (a) The Amakor imbroglio and (b) the Ezeokwegh Chieftaincy Chieftaincy difficulty. The Peace & Development Summit which he engineered was partly to strategize to find the Way Forward in resolving these issues inimical to sustainable peace and development.

Not long ago, he lost his mother and later, the wife of his elder brother. Not just these, he had recently conducted the funeral ceremonies of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law. Little did we all know that something worse will happen to us all.

This is one death too many!!!

Chief Paul Chinedu was one man who drove the Great Nanka Commission.He has all the Goodwill and all the contacts for this fulfilling purpose. Without further equivocation or ambivalence, Chief Paul Chinedu was externally gentle though internally steely and silent fixer. Chief Chinedu, if not that he was violently mowed down by unknown squad, would have become the major pillar of a New Nanka that is just evolving.

It is most unfortunate that this able Chief Servant of Nanka Community has been cut down in his prime, leaving the Great Commission yet unfulfilled, and leaving behind his wife and four children, his two dearest brothers and relations, his father-in-law and friends and well-wishers, and the members of his Executive.

We regret that this leader who has put in so much value into our social system as former Treasurer and now President-General, has now been broken, leaving all of us helplessly desperate, bitter, pained, abandoned and confused. This Friday which brought us bad news is indeed a bad Friday in our History. However is the criminal that shot our President-General in the leg, whether his intention is to waste his life or to injure his earthly cloak, cannot go unpunished. God in Heaven and the Ndichies of Nanka will pursue him and his gang and track them down. We will not agree to this slap on our face which threw us into this strange difficulty.

We are mourning! We are mourning!! We have decided that Flags in Nanka should fly at half- masts in all Schools…both Primary and Secondary, private and public.

It will be so at Igwe’s Palace, Health Centres, Markets, Civic Centres, Village Halls and Kindred Halls. So will it be in all Churches in Nanka, no matter the denomination. This is also applicable to all satellite branches of NPU in the metropolitan centres in Nigeria and Overseas(USA, Canada, UK, South Africa, etc) where Nanka people reside.

Chief Paul Chinedu, our erstwhile President General, was among the very best of us. He was made of the stuff that make this community great. Rest in peace, our friend and brother. May your journey to eternity be safe and successful.

We extend our sorrows to the loving wife, the entire Chinedu Family of Afam/Uhuabo Kindred, and the entire Nanka Community.

HRH, IGWE GODWIN OGOCHUKWU EZEILO.

OBUNANKA OF NANKA.

TRADITIONAL RULER OF NANKA.

CHIEF DAMIAN OKEKE OGENE.

VICE PRESIDENT, OHANEZE NDI IGBO. PRESIDENT GENERAL, NPU, 1995-2001

CHIEF KOFI UGOCHUKWU OBIJIOFOR.

AJIE NANKA

EMMANUEL ASIEGBU.

VICE PRESIDENT GENERAL.

NANKA PATRIOTIC UNION.

PIUS UMEJIDEOFOR SECRETARY GENERAL

NANKA PATRIOTIC UNION.

CHIEF DAMIAN OKOYE.

OMEUDO NANKA.

PRESIDENT GENERAL, NPU, 2007- 2013.

CHIEF BERNARD ONYEKWELU.

CHINWEZE NANKA

PRESIDENT GENERAL, NPU, 2013-2019

PATRICK OKEKE EMEZUE

EZIOKWU NA ECHE OBODO

ACTING SECRETARY

IGWE NANKA CABINET.