…Urges Security Agencies in South East to Be Civil

Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has hailed the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for suspending its planned lockdown of Anambra State and other states in the zone to disrupt Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.

In a statement signed by the President and National Coordinator of the group, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the SERG noted that “the suspension of the planned one week sit-at-home by the agitators will prove the detractors of the zone wrong”, urging security agencies to be civil in their operations in the south east in order not to escalate tension in the land.

“The national leadership of SERG is therefore elated to receive the news of the immediate suspension of the planned seven-day sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“The agitators had noted that they have considered several appeals by their mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which “will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week”, adding that the agitators will “never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home”.

“For us, that is commendable and a proof to the world that the agitators are not all a bunch of unreasonable youths who have no regard for their elders.

“Having clearly stated that they are interested in a referendum and peaceful agitation for self-determination, which is a legitimate exercise, we hereby reiterate our call on the federal government and south east governors to meet the agitators to find a common group for continued peaceful coexistence.

“SERG equally appreciates the fact that the agitators have clearly said that they cannot, under any guise, be seen to be interfering with any electoral process. This is very commendable and we urge all elders and leaders in the South East region to continue to dialogue with our youths.

“We therefore call on all security agencies drafted to the south east to be civil in their operations, observe the rules of engagement, particularly on respect for human rights and presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, which is rule of law”, the SERG counselled.