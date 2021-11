Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Anambra-born tycoon, was arrested yesterday and taken to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi Abuja.

Our source said he was released at exactly 1Pm on Tuesday

The socialite is believed to be answering a case that borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.