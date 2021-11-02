Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday visited the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, who recently defected to the party.

The eight-member caucus, led by Hon Timothy Ifediora, the member representing Njikoka 1 state constituency said they came to pay solidarity with the deputy governor, and to assure him that his choice of party was right, and that the party was ready for Saturday’s election.

Okeke while receiving them , assured that APC was better positioned to take power in the state. He thanked the members for coming to pay him a visit, saying the days when APC was regarded as a party for northerners have gone.

“APC will win the Anambra election because it is not the usual APC that they knew. A party that has eight House of Assembly members, six House of Representatives members, one senator and a deputy governor can not be said to be a child’s play.

“We also have a candidate like Andy Uba who is overwhelmingly loved. We are sure of victory, he assured.”