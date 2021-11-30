Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



A three-man committee set up by president, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, on the Nov. 6 Anambra state guber poll, has submitted its findings on the orders obtained in political matters.



The committee was set up due to an uproar in a spate of conflicting orders obtained and granted from various courts across the country in political cases, which created ripples all over the nation.



Before setting up the committee, Mr. Akpata had issued a statement condemning the “unfortunate and recurring trend of contradictory court decisions, especially amongst courts of coordinate jurisdiction, typically arising from ex-parte applications and almost always in political matters”.



The three man committee was mandated to make enquiries and provide the NBA President with a preliminary report on what transpired in the specific cases referred to in the statement and, if and where its members were involved in a manner amounting to misconduct, to make recommendations for further action by the NBA.



The specific cases referred to in the NBA President’s statement were those relating to the national chairmanship crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those relating to the nomination of candidates by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the last gubernatorial elections in Anambra state.



The committee said it has carried out the assignment to the best of its ability and has sent its findings and recommendations to the NBA President for further action without disclosing details of its finding.



The committee is made up of chairman, Judiciary Committee, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN); chairman, Section on Legal Practice, Mr. Oluwaseun Abimbola (SAN) and chairman, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, Dr. Monday Ubani.