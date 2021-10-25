Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The World Bank has debarred nine Nigerian individuals and firms from executing any contract with it for engaging in corrupt, fraudulent and collusive practices.

This is contained in its recent report titled ‘Sanctions System Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2021’.

This report covers the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) — from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 — and was prepared by the offices of the World Bank Group’s (WBG) sanctions system.

“In the fiscal year 2021, the World Bank Group sanctioned 57 firms and individuals, of which 54 were debarred with conditional release, making them ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank Group. In addition, three firms were sanctioned with conditional non-debarment, leaving them eligible to participate in World Bank Group-financed operations after meeting certain agreed-upon conditions,” the report reads.

In addition to the debarments, eight Nigerian companies debarred by the African Development Bank (AfDB) were also recognised by World Bank under the cross-debarment policy.

Cross-debarment is the recognition of debarment decisions by signatories to the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions on the same terms as the initial decision.

“The institution also recognised 92 cross-debarments from other multilateral development banks (MDBs), while 45 World Bank Group debarments were eligible for recognition by other MDB,” the report adds.

They are Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated And Investment Co Limited, and Medniza Global Merchants Limited — all banned for two years.

Others include ALG Global Concept Nigeria Limited, Abuharaira Labaran Gero, Qualitrends Global Solutions Nigeria Limited, and Maxicare Company Nigeria Limited. These firms are ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank for three years.

Speaking on the report, David Malpass, World Bank president, said; “The World Bank Group is firmly committed to placing governance, anti-corruption, and transparency front and centre in our work. A stable, respected rule of law is essential to good development outcomes. An important piece of our anti-corruption efforts is the World Bank Group’s sanctions system.”

He said that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group has deployed more than $157 billion in critical assistance to developing countries.

“Yet, for these resources to have the needed development impact on the hundreds of millions of people who live in extreme poverty, we must ensure that resources are used efficiently, effectively, and for their intended purposes,” he said.

“And that means remaining vigilant to the scourge of corruption and ensuring that we promote the highest integrity and transparency standards in public finance.”

Below is a list of Nigerian firms and individuals debarred by the World Bank:

FIRM/INDIVIDUAL NAME GROUNDS OF DEBARMENT LENGTH OF DEBARMENT

Mr. Elie Abou Ghazaleh Collusive Practices 6 months

Mr. Fadi Abou Ghazaleh Collusive Practices 6 months

Abou Ghazaleh Contracting Nigeria Limited Collusive Practices 6 months

Swansea Tools Resources Fraudulent Practices 2 years, 10 months

Juckon Construction and Allied Services Nigeria Limited Corrupt Practices 3 years

Ms. Okafor Glory Fraudulent Practices 4 years

A.G. Vision Construction Nigeria Ltd. Fraudulent Practices; Collusive Practices 4 years, 3 months

Unique Concept Enterprises Fraudulent Practices 5 years

Asbeco Nigeria Ltd Corrupt Practices 5 years