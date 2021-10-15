Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate on Nov. 6 Anambra state poll, Chief Ben Etiaba has urged pro-democracy crusaders to halt leadership failure and a slide to anarchy in the South East geo political zone, and in Nigeria in general.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“This is in honour of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a chieftian of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),” Etiaba said at a tribute event in honor of the late Kanu, organized at Enugu Sports Club.

He said that the event marked the eternal departure of the former governor of Lagos and Imo states, born in the coal city of Enugu in the year 1943.

Etiaba, a leading governorship contender to replace Gov. Willie Obiano, prayed that “this hard won democracy being practiced since 1999 as a result of the efforts of the late Kanu and others, will not dissipate away in vain.”

He said that he is in the governorship race to entrench democracy with desired good governance and that he is banking on the grassroots base of his party Action Alliance (AA), his competence and his well-articulated manifesto to win the election.

He noted that the Anambra electorates are tired of those political parties and politicians that have consistently failed to render good governance in the state.

He said: “I am here to pay tribute to late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a Chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and one of the founding fathers of democracy we have in Nigeria today”.

“I am in the governorship race to consolidate democracy brought by late Kanu and others because their legacy is worth consolidating.

“I am in the race to win and not to lose. I know that power belongs to God and God gives power and I am very spiritual about power”.

Etiaba has built a strong momentum in the closing stages of this governorship campaign, that all discerning political pundits are now looking at an electoral upset on Nov. 6 poll.