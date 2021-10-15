Advertisement

A heated meeting of Bauchi State All Progressives Congress party stakeholders yesterday adjourned with the decision to allow State party Chairmanship aspirants from the Central Senatorial zone to contest elections this Saturday, 16th October, 2021.

This followed a seeming attempt by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to anoint his choice for the position, Babayo Alim, which was rejected by a majority of the stakeholders.

There appeared to have been a pre-emptive attempt to coral Federal and State legislators into endorsing the Minister’s preferred choice that was however thwarted. In the absence of an APC Governor in Bauchi, the Minister as the highest government office holder is presumed to be the “party leader”, albeit an un-elected one.

Advertisement

APC is set to hold its State party congresses tomorrow Saturday, amid controversies in several states including Kano that threatens its unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bauchi was one of the states the APC lost in the 2019 elections due to internal disagreements and squabbles, leading to the victory of the People’s Democratic Party’s Bala Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.