Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of the resumed trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the #EndSARS anniversary, the United Kingdom has issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to avoid large gatherings.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The warning was contained in a statement published on its website on Friday in which they predicted heightened security presence in Lagos and Abuja, following a planned protest in both locations.

“In parallel, the high profile trial date of a separatist leader is also scheduled for 21 October in Abuja.

“There may be additional protests and a heightened security presence in Abuja in the South East for this reason.

“In all areas affected, you should monitor local media, and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings,” the statement read.

Activities to mark the #EndSARS anniversary has been advertised on the social media in the past one week and according to one of the flyers, the celebration will be kicked off with a Jumat service on October 15.

However, the police have warned against any protest to mark the anniversary, with Lagos police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu pledging to apply force on protesters.

Similarly, Nnamdi Kanu is expected to be arraigned at Abuja High Court by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS in continuation of his trail by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The leadership of IPOB is threatening to shutdown the South East zone of the country if their leader isn’t brought to court by the DSS.