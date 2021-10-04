Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

THE governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has described the manifesto of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, in the Anambra November 6 governorship election, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as empty.

Ubah further described the manifesto as “linguistic gymnastics”, while urging the electorate “to be careful not to be misled by highfalutin jargon and rhetoric.”

Uba said this in a statement, in Awka, on Sunday. The statement titled, ‘Eternal vigilance is the only watchword for freedom,’ made available to journalists by his head of media and strategic communications, Chuks Ogbonna.

It read in part, “As the November 6th 2021 election draws near, we must remain vigilant enough to identify the difference between those who want to rule and those who want to serve Anambra State.

The Ubah campaign explained that the document released by Soludo as manifesto in response to a challenge by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, fell short of expectations.

Ubah said, “In reading the 72 paged document, it became clear that it was a hastily assembled document by a makeshift media team with only one mandate: bamboozle Ndi Anambra with grammar, fictional data and Eldorado promises.

“Of course, this is not the first time Soludo will engage in this linguistic gymnastic ahead of the election.

“In 2010, Soludo released the most linguistic gymnastic eldorado theory tagged ‘Africa Dubai Taiwan’- a document long reposed in the dustbin of irrelevance.

Reacting, an APGA chieftain, who craved anonymity said, “There’s nothing (inferiority) complex cannot cause. Why not just explain his own (Ubah’s) manifesto to the people to convince them that it’s better than throwing stones”.