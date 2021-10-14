Advertisement

UPDATE ON TODAY’S ROUTINE VISIT TO OUR NOBLE CLIENT – ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU AT THE NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SECURITY SERVICE (DSS):

As the D-Day approaches, the legal team is not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring that all the “t’s” are crossed and “i’s” dotted.

It was indeed an eventful visit as our indefatigable Client found as laughable, the series of false narratives being spread to the public domain, ostensibly sponsored by the agents of darkness who are very deep in their dream to prevent his appearance in court, and to create a state of panic in the minds of his followers.

Prominent among the falsehood desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc. We know the purveyors of these fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

Onyendu was equally amazed by another fake news that was making headline in some social media quarters, that he was asked to sign any document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

Above all, our indefatigable Client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is SACROSANCT and shall remain so.

Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago, concluded every purported investigation into the matter. Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st Day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.

Onyendu did not forget to once again, express his heartfelt gratitude to you all, his teeming supporters for your unwavering solidarity. He is profoundly overwhelmed, and consequently implored you all to intensify your prayers, and remain vigilant at all times. He prays for the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama to reward you all in thousand folds for all the sacrifices you are making in this show of unshaken solidarity, loss of earnings and income.

Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu urges millions of his followers and supporters to continue to conduct themselves and carry on within the ambit of the laws, as you all have always done. More strikingly and commendable is the fact that your solidarity has remained unshaken against all intimidating circumstance, and for this, he is deeply grateful.

We are all in total agreement that this situation will come to pass soon. Hence, your doggedness, perseverance and prayers shall greatly count in times like this.

Onyendu advised his supporters and millions of followers to go into dry fasting as the D-Day approaches, because resounding victory will be ours on this date and the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama will be given the glory and adoration in the end, Iseee!!!

In a nutshell, our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is firm and strong in his convictions. He was never taken away from Abuja to any place. He will be in court next Thursday, and nothing will stop the Federal Government of Nigeria from producing him in court on the 21st Day of October 2021.

I shall keep you all abreast of any further development as the D-day approaches, but please stop giving attention to mischief makers, rumour mongers and falsehood peddlers. Victory shall be ours in the end, as our victory has been ordained by the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama, Iseee!!!

Thank you all and remained blessed UmuChineke.

Signed:

Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Lead Counsel to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB

14th October 2021