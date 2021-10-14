Advertisement

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, on Wednesday evening met with Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki.

The Speaker’s visit to Seriki comes few days after the king of Spain, Felipe the sixth received a letter of credence from the ambassador.

A statement by Obasa’s media office quotes the Speaker as saying that the meeting with the ambassador was partly to congratulate him and to discuss issues that would be beneficial to Lagos and Nigeria.

“Ambassador Seriki is one person that can never be wished away in the scheme of the progress of Nigeria. He remains a team player and always ready to contribute to the advancement of Lagos and the country.

“Remember he is a respected political leader in Lagos State.

“His appointment as ambassador, therefore, did not come as a surprise to many of us and we are certain he will not let his country and State down. He has shown capacity and capability over time, his experience is always needed.

“Therefore, this visit is to congratulate him, assure him of our support at all times and further encourage him to continue to play his positive roles as we work for the progress of our country.”

Recall that Demola Seriki, the Otun Aare of Lagos and former Minister of State for Defence, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.

He recently presented his letter of credence to the king in a ceremony that had the Spanish minister of foreign affairs and EU Cooperation in attendance.

It is noteworthy that Seriki is also a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).