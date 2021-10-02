Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Reports from Zamfara state has it that thousands of people in the state, especially the residents of Gusau, the state capital have jubilated at the weekend over the restoration of telecommunications services in the state.

It would be recalled that the state government under the leadership of APC led- Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle shut down the network services in the state recently with view to checkmate the persistent attacks by gunmen in some part of the state.

A shop owner at Tudun Wada, Umar Suleiman described the restoration of the network as a good development.

Similarly, another Hajiya Amina Musa Mai Shadda, described the activities of bandits as a great challenge that needed to be addressed with all possible measures, expressed joy over the return of network services.

She also described Governor Bello’s measures in fighting the banditry activities so far as one of the best as it has brought great relief from the constant fear and terror unleashed by these enemies of humanity.