By Favour Goodness

Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi has said that the state shall commence the recruitment of 5,000 people into its work force and empower another 3,000 youths and women to go into different businesses.

Umahi who made the disclosure during the Statewide Independce broadcast in Abakaliki said that the his administration is committed to providing social amenities including water supply to all parts of the state.

On the security challenges in the State, he expressed the committment of his administration to ensure the security of lives and property of the people and fight against all forms of violent activities in the state.

He said that at present, the state government has fortified the security architecture which has enabled the conventional security organizations and Ebubeagu Security outfit to police the communities and ride them of banditry.

“We have a security viewing centre and CCTV Camera that capture the major junctions of the state to track criminals. You can afford to do your business in the state without fear”.

“We have provided numerous opportunities for the employment and empowerment of our youths and women. Between now and January 2022, administration has worked hard to resonate our promises in life-changing projects and programmes for the future of our state”.

“The projects and programmes includes enduring infrastructure for economic development, access to first-class education, affordable health care services, agricultural revolution, efficient and effective public Service and human capital that will transform our economy and bequeath to posterity a grater Ebonyi State”.

He further expressed the satisfaction that at 25, Ebonyi State has been made a reference point in the areas of network of solid roads, which includes the ongoing ring road project with ancillary works which are meant to connect 8-Local Government Areas of the state.