By Favour Goodness

A Nollywood star, Chinwetalu Agu, has reacted to his arrest by some officers of Nigerian Army at the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra state.

The veteran actor said he was arrested while sharing bread to the poor, and not promoting insecurity in the Southeast.

It would be recalled that some officers of the Nigerian Army arrested Chiwetalu in Onitsha on Thursday for reportedly adorning Biafra insignia.

Chiwetalu, whose video of arrested went viral on social media, said that he was putting on ‘Rising Sun” atire, not the uniform of proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or that South Eastern Network (ESN) when he was picked up by the soldiers.

However, a statement signed by Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said Chiwetalu dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, and was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group.

“No, I can wear this, my vehicle is parked at the centre of Upper Iweks, Onitsha. This is the rising sun atire. This is sun, not Biafra, not Eastern Security Network, do you understand.

“With my education, I know the areas to go and the areas not to go. So let’s listen the facts, then know how to react. This is riding sun atire.This is civil dress,” he said as was shown in viral video.

He said he bought N10, 000 loaves of bread and was sharing one by one to the poor and not campaigning, nothing when he was arrested.

“I was buying bread, N10, 000 bread, sharing it one by one, no campaigning, nothing, sharing bread, N10, 000 worth of bread when he came, no body was doing demonstration or carrying people along.

“People who are hungry, I was giving them bread. Is it wrong to give bread to people in the open? Chiwetalu questions.

Anambra Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said the Command was aware of the incident but was yet to receive the full details

The Nigerian Army reacted in a statement below:

Troops of Nigerian Army(NA) have arrested one Chiwetalu Agu while inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group. Though he attempted puting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalization.

While the NA recognizes the inalienable rights of the citizenry to freedom of movement and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is apparently a violation for any individual or group to incite the public to cause mayhem or break down of law and order. It is therefore pertinent to state that while exercising such freedoms, it must be done within the confines of the law, bearing in mind the imperative for peace, and national security.

For the avoidance of doubt and emphasis, the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) remains proscribed . Therefore, any individual or group seen to be projecting and advancing the cause or activities of the group is viewed as brazenly challenging the constitutionality of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

More worrisome, was the fact that considering the prevailing security situation of the region, coupled with the ongoing Exercise GOLDEN DAWN , his action could be a tacit endorsement and support for the proscribed group. We have all witnessed the activities of the group take a violent dimension in recent times.

Chinwetalu Agu has clearly demonstrated uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security in the region, hence, he is taken into custody for preliminary investigation. It is important to once again place on record that the allegation that he was brutalized is false and should be disregarded accordingly.

While the NA would not allow IPOB and its sponsors to hold the region captive and allow the security situation to degenerate, it is instructive to restate that national interest supercedes any parochial consideration. Individuals or groups who fan the embers of violence are warned to desist or face the consequences of their actions. The ongoing Exercises are on course and will rid the region of all forms of criminality.

The peace loving and law abiding people of the South East are enjoined to please

go about their normal activities, as efforts are ongoing to bring perpetrators of violence to book. They are equally urged to continue to support the security agencies to restore normalcy to the region in furtherance of peace.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

7 October 2021