By Favour Goodness

Double tragedy has befallen foremost Nigerian civil rights and pro-democracy activist Emeka Umeagbalasi, with his mother suddenly dying out of shock during the burial of his kid brother.

Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman of the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), is also the leader of the Coalition of Southeast Based Human Rights and Democracy Organizations (SBCHROs).

An Intersociety statement signed by the Head, Campaign & Publicity, Barr Chidimma Evangeline Udegbunam, disclosed that is reeling from double bereavement.

According to the statement, “Apart from losing his closest family ally and kid brother, Chinonso Raphael Umeagbalasi who died tragically on Thursday, 22nd July 2021 at the prime age of 32 and was interred on Saturday, 9th October 2021 in Enuama, Ifite-Ezinifite, Aguata LGA, Anambra State; his beloved mother, Lolo Patricia Mgboli Umeagbalasi, also gave up almost same hour her beloved ‘last born’, Chinonso was being interred.

“Late Lolo Patricia Mgboli Umeagbalasi died in her early 70s and according to Family sources, she gave up because of shock and trauma of ‘losing her closest child and last born’. Her body has since been deposited in mortuary.”

“Apart from consoling Emeka Umeagbalasi and his family, Intersociety disclosed that “the Southeast Based Coalition of Democracy and Human Rights Organizations, a coalition of over 20 democracy and rights groups as well as the Eastern Nigeria Rights and Intelligentsia Coalition, a group of over 40 rights groups and intellectuals, among others, have also sent their condolences.

Intersociety hailed Umegbalasi for quickly overcoming his tragic double bereavement to resume his struggle for a better Nigeria and a better world. This is against the background of the world press conference which Umeagbalasi addressed in Enugu on Sunday, October 24, 2021, during which he spoke extensively on “Anambra Governorship Election, Agitation for Self Determination and Its Generated Insecurity in Eastern Nigeria and Other Issues of Critical National Importance.”

Intersociety described Umeagbalasi, 52, as “one of the finest and thinkable brains in the present generation of democracy and human rights defenders and leaders in Nigeria.”

It further described him as “an iconic Democracy and Human Rights defender and consistent social critic”, adding: “He has remained one of the few most consistent and uncompromised voices for social change in the country and beyond and has been a Democracy and Human Rights defender since his mid-20s in 1995.

“As a university trained Criminologist and Graduate of Security Studies with a post graduate expertise in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, in addition to vast experience in grassroots democracy and human rights campaign and a leading contributor to the growth of democracy and human rights particularly in his State of Anambra.

“This is more so when he had defended thousands of defenseless citizens of Eastern Nigeria and strongly risen in defense of their rights and liberties including release of hundreds of them and exposing the massacre, abduction, maiming, torture, arbitrary arrest and detention as well as disappearance of countless others.

“Umeagbalasi, also a strong advocate of ethno-religious tolerance, diversity, peaceful co-existence and inclusiveness, preeminently possesses power of persuasion and expertise with unmatched voice and respect.”