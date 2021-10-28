Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has debunked rumour that the party has concluded plan to rig the forthcoming Nov 6 governorship election in the state.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, stated this in Awka, while welcoming the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who recently defected to APC in Abuja recently.

According to Ejike, the November election will be a one man, one vote exercise, noting that nobody can change the will of the people. He accused the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the People Democratic Party (PDP), of being behind the false information to blackmail APC to gain cheap popularity.

He asked “how can a party that is generally accepted by the Ndi-Anambra in particular and Ndigbo in general, rig a election that is already won by the APC”.

“I want to use this medium to informed the public that the APC has no plan to rigged Anambra gubernatorial election. We are winning the election in a free and fair contest, because the people of the state are tired with the poor administration of APGA and PDP that has rule the state from 1999 till date and they want to belong to the center, (National grid) through the APC”, he added.

He thanked the deputy governor for accepting APC as his political carrier party in Nigeria.

Dr. Nkem Okeke, on his brief welcome speech, assure APC supporters that he will use his long time political experience to ensure victory for the party. Senator Andy Uba, on his part, decried the deplorable state of infrastructure across Awka Municipal, contending that “Awka has been robbed of its glory by previous administrations in the state.”

He stated that none of the previous administrations paid any meaningful attention to the development of the capital city and the satellite towns around it. He promised to ensure a faithful return to the Awka master plan.

“It is sad to note that more than 30 years after the creation of our dear state, our capital city is not reflective of who we are as ndi Anambra.

“Although we are nationally, and internationally regarded as an educationally advantaged state, with innovative and industrious citizens, the neglect of our capital city of Awka, especially by the outgoing Governor Willy Obiano administration, remains a poor reflection of who we really are.

“Besides the last minute attempt by the APGA government to hoodwink our people with an Airport project, Governor Obiano in seven years did not construct, reconstruct, or rehabilitate any road in the capital city.

“Yet, Awka by reason of its status as capital of Anambra state, remains our common heritage and so deserves close attention year in, year out.

“But because of the Governor Obiano administration’s refusal to develop Awka Municipal, infrastructure in the state capital has collapsed, leaving residents spending endless man hours on avoidable traffic congestions.

“As your Governor, I will make Awka a focal point of my administration. And in doing so, we shall develop the satellite communities as a strategic plan to decongest Awka town and make it liveable, he said.