By Favour Goodness

What would have been a major set back to the All Progressives Congress in the Anambra State November 6 governorship poll was averted by Providence on Friday when a gunshot fired by a policeman on duty missed its candidate, Senator Andy Uba by hair’s breadth.

Uba was addressing a rally at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

The gunshot which was just about a foot off the position of Uba on podium perplexed the mammoth crowd who turned out to receive him.

Astonished by the development, Uba quipped,” My friend what is it? What is it?” What is it.

A television cameraman who was closed to the cop told our correspondent that he suspected the policeman was drunk.

Another bystander, said “I guess it was an accidental discharge. There was no threat whosoever to warrant that shot. We thank God for His protection, this should have bee a disaster.

It was gathered that a retired Deputy Inspector General of police who was on the occasion had taken up the matter with a view to ensuring proper disciplinary measures were meted out to the erring cop.

When contacted on the telephone, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi, told our correspondent that he was awaiting official report on the matter.

Meanwhile,Uba who continued with the business of the day despite the threat, told his audience that he was in the governorship race to liberate the state from the shackles underdevelopment it had been subjected to over the years.

He said,“My first assignment is Enugu-Onitsha road. It is impassable. Work will begin on this road soonest.. That is the essence of our party being at the centre. The minister of Works id on his way.”.

He said the day he was handed over the APC’s flag at Aso Rock by President Muhammadu Buhari as the flag bearer of the party was the Anambra was liberated.

He pleaded with APC supporters to work together so that the party would secure victory in the polls.