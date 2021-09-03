Advertisement

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Thursday swore in a new Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, a Chief of Staff Government House, Dr Aminu Gamawa and 21 Commissioners.

Also sworn in were the Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Samaila Burga and the Deputy Chief of Staff in the deputy governor’s office, Bashir Ya’u.

Similarly, the 21 commissioner-nominees confirmed on August 26 by the State House of Assembly, were also sworn in.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Bauchi Government House annex.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Talatu Umar, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the officers.

In his address, Mohammed, charged the new appointees to dedicate themselves to service promising to inject fresh blood into the system by making more appointments.

While urging the appointees to carry every segment of the Bauchi society along, he noted that “They have a say in the government of Bauchi state whether they elected us or not.

“They have rights and we must protect them. We must be ready to set aside, to a larger extent, our political interests, in order to serve.”

The Governor announced the portfolios for the Honorable Commissioners as follows :

1.Abdulkadir Ibrahim- Works and Transport

2. Garba Dahiru- Commerce and Industry

3. Abdulhamid Nurudden- Solid Minerals and Natural Resources

4. Jidauna Tula Mbami- Agriculture

5. Dayyabu Chiroma – Information and Communications

6. Ahmed Aliyu Jalam- Water Resources

7. Maryam Garba Bagel- Power, Science and Technology.

8.Umar Babayo Kesa- Religious and Social Welfare

9. Adamu Manu Soro- Youth and Sports

10. Asmau Giade- Culture and Tourism

11. Hajara Gidado- Women Affairs and Child Development

12. Usman Abdulkadir Modibbo- Finance

13. Samaila Dahuwa- Health

14. Saadatu Bello Kirfi- Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises.

15.Aminu Hammayo – Budget and Economic Planning

16. Yakubu Barau Ningi- Lands and Survey

17. Hamisu Muazu Shira- Housing and Environment

18. Abubakar Abdulhamid- Justice

19. Aliyu Usman Tilde- Education

20. Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki- Local Government

21. Abdullahi Musa – Rural Development and Special Duties.